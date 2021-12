Putin Invites Modi to Visit Russia in 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia in 2022, according to a joint statement issued after the Monday meeting

"President Putin thanked Prime Minister Modi for the kind hospitality shown to him and his delegation in New Delhi. He invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia next year to participate in the XXII Annual Russian-Indian Summit," the statement read.