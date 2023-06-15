Putin Invites President of Algeria to Attend Second Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited on Thursday Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to attend the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for July 26-29 in St. Petersburg.

"Looking ahead, we will be glad to see you in St. Petersburg at the end of July at the second Russia-Africa summit," Putin said during talks with Tebboune.