DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, the presidential press service said on Friday.

"The highly regarded Vladimir Putin invited the Leader of the Nation to visit Moscow to participate in events dedicated to the celebration of Victory Day," the statement said.

The leaders also discussed the positive dynamics of the development of Tajik-Russian relations of strategic partnership in all areas, exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda, including the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border, and discussed the schedule of bilateral and multilateral events for the current year, according to the statement.