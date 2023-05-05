UrduPoint.com

Putin Invites Rahmon To Visit Moscow To Celebrate Victory Day - Tajik President's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Putin Invites Rahmon to Visit Moscow to Celebrate Victory Day - Tajik President's Office

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, the presidential press service said on Friday.

"The highly regarded Vladimir Putin invited the Leader of the Nation to visit Moscow to participate in events dedicated to the celebration of Victory Day," the statement said.

The leaders also discussed the positive dynamics of the development of Tajik-Russian relations of strategic partnership in all areas, exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda, including the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border, and discussed the schedule of bilateral and multilateral events for the current year, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin May Border All

Recent Stories

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton tea ..

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Cen ..

30 minutes ago
 Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

3 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

3 hours ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.