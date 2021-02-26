Putin Invites Russian Security Council to Discuss Karabakh Crisis Settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the national security council on Friday to discuss the progress in Nagorno-Karabakh crisis settlement.

"Today we will focus on the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

I would like you to provide your estimates regarding the effort of our peacekeepers, ministry of emergencies' forces, border patrol agents, and our cooperation with international organizations and foreign partners on the matter," Putin said in the beginning of the meeting.