UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Invites Russian Security Council To Discuss Karabakh Crisis Settlement

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Putin Invites Russian Security Council to Discuss Karabakh Crisis Settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the national security council on Friday to discuss the progress in Nagorno-Karabakh crisis settlement.

"Today we will focus on the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

I would like you to provide your estimates regarding the effort of our peacekeepers, ministry of emergencies' forces, border patrol agents, and our cooperation with international organizations and foreign partners on the matter," Putin said in the beginning of the meeting.

Related Topics

Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Border

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

41 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

1 hour ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

2 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.