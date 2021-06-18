Putin Invites Russian Security Council to Discuss Results of Geneva Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the country's security council on Friday to discuss the results of his negotiations with US President Joe Biden, held in Geneva earlier this week.

"There is a range of issues that we are scheduled to discuss .

.. I propose beginning with analyzing the results of my meeting with the US president in Geneva," Putin said in the beginning of the meeting.

The president asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to start the discussions.