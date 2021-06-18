UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Invites Russian Security Council To Discuss Results Of Geneva Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:23 PM

Putin Invites Russian Security Council to Discuss Results of Geneva Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the country's security council on Friday to discuss the results of his negotiations with US President Joe Biden, held in Geneva earlier this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the country's security council on Friday to discuss the results of his negotiations with US President Joe Biden, held in Geneva earlier this week.

"There is a range of issues that we are scheduled to discuss .

.. I propose beginning with analyzing the results of my meeting with the US president in Geneva," Putin said in the beginning of the meeting.

The president asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to start the discussions.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

14 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

27 minutes ago

Roaring success at Euros for 'psychic' Thai lion

3 seconds ago

SECP issues guidelines for Green Bonds issuance

5 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says COVID-19 Herd Immunity Totals 60 ..

5 minutes ago

New Leaks Predict Futuristic Curve Design in Upcom ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.