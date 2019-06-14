(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to Moscow next year to attend celebrations devoted to the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

"Russia sees a lot of significance in preserving the memory and historical truth about this greatest tragedy of the 20th century ... We would be glad to see you ... during the Victory Day anniversary in Moscow," he said.

Putin, who was speaking at a SCO council meeting in Kyrgyzstan's capital, said Russia planned a large festive program and hoped that SCO countries would take part in the preparations.

Bishkek is hosting a two-day SCO summit. The organization includes Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. There are also four observer countries � Mongolia, Iran, Belarus and Afghanistan � and six dialogue partners � Sri Lanka, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal.