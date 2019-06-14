UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Invites SCO Allies To Russia's 2020 Victory Day Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:26 PM

Putin Invites SCO Allies to Russia's 2020 Victory Day Celebrations

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to Moscow next year to attend celebrations devoted to the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to Moscow next year to attend celebrations devoted to the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

"Russia sees a lot of significance in preserving the memory and historical truth about this greatest tragedy of the 20th century ... We would be glad to see you ... during the Victory Day anniversary in Moscow," he said.

Putin, who was speaking at a SCO council meeting in Kyrgyzstan's capital, said Russia planned a large festive program and hoped that SCO countries would take part in the preparations.

Bishkek is hosting a two-day SCO summit. The organization includes Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. There are also four observer countries � Mongolia, Iran, Belarus and Afghanistan � and six dialogue partners � Sri Lanka, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Century Iran Moscow Sri Lanka Russia Turkey China Germany Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Cambodia Mongolia Nepal Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Trump to Discuss Shared Economic Interests, USMCA ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

1 hour ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Decisively Condemns ..

2 minutes ago

Evening exercise as good as morning workout

2 minutes ago

Rameez pitches Imran's example to green-shirts ahe ..

2 minutes ago

French and Italian shipbuilders sign alliance

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.