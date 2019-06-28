UrduPoint.com
Putin Invites South African President For Russia-Africa Summit In October

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:17 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited on Friday his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, for the first ever Russia-Africa summit that will take place in the Russian city of Sochi October 24.

"Mr. President, we count on your help in preparations for this [Russia-Africa] summit," Putin said, addressing Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

The South African president accepted the invitation, saying that he would like to pay a visit to Russia.

He thanked Putin for cooperation within BRICS and other formats, including the UN Security Council.

The meeting of BRICS, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, was held earlier in the day on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The nations discussed a number of issues, including the crisis in Venezuela, global energy security and ways to combat terrorism. The group also called for the reform of the World Trade Organization.

