UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Invites Trump To Russia To Mark War Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:19 PM

Putin invites Trump to Russia to mark war anniversary

President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited Donald Trump to Russia in May to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Adolf Hitler, according to top foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited Donald Trump to Russia in May to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Adolf Hitler, according to top foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov.

Trump responded in a "very positive manner," said Ushakov, according to rolling news channel Russia 24.

At the beginning of the meeting, Trump hailed a "very, very good" relationship with the Kremlin leader as they met for their first face-to-face talks since July.

Relations between the two former superpowers have been strained amid differences over Syria, Ukraine and alleged Russian interference in US elections.

Trump ran into criticism after the July meeting with Putin in Helsinki for being what was judged at home to be too conciliatory.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Russia Trump Helsinki Vladimir Putin Adolf Hitler May July Top

Recent Stories

FPCCI urges promotion of durable bilateral trade t ..

14 seconds ago

No 'power vacuum' in Tunisia despite president's i ..

16 seconds ago

Nearly 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leba ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Theresa May Tells Putin UK to Re ..

2 minutes ago

Rwanda's Trade Minister Places High Value on Octob ..

2 minutes ago

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathema ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.