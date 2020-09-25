Putin Invites US to Develop Agreement to Prevent Cybersecurity Incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is inviting the United States to develop and sign a treaty to prevent cybersecurity incidents, similar to the 1972 US-Soviet Incidents at Sea agreement, according to a statement issued Friday.

Putin called on the United States to "jointly develop and seal a bilateral intergovernmental agreement on prevention of cybersecurity incidents similar to the US-Soviet Incidents at Sea agreement of May 25 1972, which is still in effect."