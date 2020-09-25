UrduPoint.com
Putin Invites US To Develop Agreement To Prevent Cybersecurity Incidents

Russian President Vladimir Putin is inviting the United States to develop and sign a treaty to prevent cybersecurity incidents, similar to the 1972 US-Soviet Incidents at Sea agreement, according to a statement issued Friday

Putin called on the United States to "jointly develop and seal a bilateral intergovernmental agreement on prevention of cybersecurity incidents similar to the US-Soviet Incidents at Sea agreement of May 25 1972, which is still in effect."

