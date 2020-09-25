Putin Invites US to Exchange Pledges on Non-Interference in Elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin is suggesting that Russia and the United States exchange pledges on non-interference in elections and other internal affairs of each other, be it via digital tools or in any other manner, according to a statement issued Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is suggesting that Russia and the United States exchange pledges on non-interference in elections and other internal affairs of each other, be it via digital tools or in any other manner, according to a statement issued Friday.

The president suggested that the sides exchange "mutually acceptable guarantees of non-interference in one another's internal affairs."

Russia is urging the United States to launch an expert-level dialogue on the international information security, the statement read.

In conclusion, the president called on all countries including the United States to "work out a global agreement for the states to commit to non-aggression against one another using cybersecurity tools."