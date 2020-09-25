UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Invites US To Exchange Pledges On Non-Interference In Elections

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:25 PM

Putin Invites US to Exchange Pledges on Non-Interference in Elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin is suggesting that Russia and the United States exchange pledges on non-interference in elections and other internal affairs of each other, be it via digital tools or in any other manner, according to a statement issued Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is suggesting that Russia and the United States exchange pledges on non-interference in elections and other internal affairs of each other, be it via digital tools or in any other manner, according to a statement issued Friday.

The president suggested that the sides exchange "mutually acceptable guarantees of non-interference in one another's internal affairs."

Russia is urging the United States to launch an expert-level dialogue on the international information security, the statement read.

In conclusion, the president called on all countries including the United States to "work out a global agreement for the states to commit to non-aggression against one another using cybersecurity tools."

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin United States All Agreement

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.22 a barrel T ..

11 minutes ago

Mahira Khan discloses why she loves her character ..

34 minutes ago

Putin Invites US to Develop Agreement to Prevent C ..

1 minute ago

Poland sees record spike in coronavirus cases

1 minute ago

Petroleum Division to float tenders for 27 new E&P ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 882 recove ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.