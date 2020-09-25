UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Invites US To Overhaul Cooperation On International Information Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:29 PM

Putin Invites US to Overhaul Cooperation on International Information Security

Russian President Vladimir Putin is inviting the United States to adopt a large-scale program to reset cooperation on international information security, according to a statement issued Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is inviting the United States to adopt a large-scale program to reset cooperation on international information security, according to a statement issued Friday.

"The risk of large-scale confrontation in the digital space is one of the key strategic challenges of today. Key international information security players bear a special responsibility to prevent it. In this regard, we would like to reiterate our invitation to the United States to approve a full-scale program with practical steps to reset our relationship on what concerns Information and Communications Technologies," the statement read.

Putin called on the United States to "re-establish a full-scale high-level regular bilateral dialogue between state agencies on key issues related to the international information security."

The president suggested maintaining continuous and effective work between relevant state agencies to reduce nuclear threats and respond quickly to any cybersecurity incidents. In addition, the president suggested that high-level officials responsible for the cybersecurity within the national security agencies also stay in contact.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

6 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.22 a barrel T ..

15 minutes ago

Mahira Khan discloses why she loves her character ..

37 minutes ago

Bottas on top, Hamilton 19th in opening Sochi prac ..

1 minute ago

Landmine detection rat wins top UK animal bravery ..

1 minute ago

Israeli COVID Advisor Slams Netanyahu's New Measur ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.