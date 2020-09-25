Putin Invites US to Overhaul Cooperation on International Information Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is inviting the United States to adopt a large-scale program to reset cooperation on international information security, according to a statement issued Friday.

"The risk of large-scale confrontation in the digital space is one of the key strategic challenges of today. Key international information security players bear a special responsibility to prevent it. In this regard, we would like to reiterate our invitation to the United States to approve a full-scale program with practical steps to reset our relationship on what concerns Information and Communications Technologies," the statement read.

Putin called on the United States to "re-establish a full-scale high-level regular bilateral dialogue between state agencies on key issues related to the international information security."

The president suggested maintaining continuous and effective work between relevant state agencies to reduce nuclear threats and respond quickly to any cybersecurity incidents. In addition, the president suggested that high-level officials responsible for the cybersecurity within the national security agencies also stay in contact.