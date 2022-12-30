Putin Invites Xi to Come to Moscow Next Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to come to Moscow next year.

"I have no doubt that we will find an opportunity to meet with you in person. We are waiting for you, dear Mr.

Chairman, dear friend, we are waiting for you to come next spring with a state visit to Moscow," Putin told Xi during a video call.

This visit will demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues and become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations, Putin added.