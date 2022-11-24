UrduPoint.com

Putin, Iraqi Prime Minister Positively Assess Work Within OPEC+

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Putin, Iraqi Prime Minister Positively Assess Work Within OPEC+

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani gave, during their phone talk, a positive assessment of the work within the framework of OPEC+, which makes it possible to ensure the stability of the global oil market, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani gave, during their phone talk, a positive assessment of the work within the framework of OPEC+, which makes it possible to ensure the stability of the global oil market, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Both sides gave a positive assessment of the joint work with the participation of Russia and Iraq within the framework of OPEC+, which makes it possible to ensure the stability of the global oil market," the statement says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Iraq Oil Vladimir Putin Market

Recent Stories

UNOPS for capacity building to ensure rule of law ..

UNOPS for capacity building to ensure rule of law in various departments

25 seconds ago
 Oil Supply Via Druzhba Pipeline to Slovakia Interr ..

Oil Supply Via Druzhba Pipeline to Slovakia Interrupted Due to Power Outages - R ..

28 seconds ago
 High-level delegation to visit Russia to acquire g ..

High-level delegation to visit Russia to acquire gas, oil, NA told

30 seconds ago
 Performance on Iqbal's poetry mesmerizes audience

Performance on Iqbal's poetry mesmerizes audience

35 seconds ago
 Meeting of LDA City Supervisory Committee held

Meeting of LDA City Supervisory Committee held

6 minutes ago
 Punjab CM's message on 7th death anniversary of Ma ..

Punjab CM's message on 7th death anniversary of Maryam Mukhtiar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.