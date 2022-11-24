Putin, Iraqi Prime Minister Positively Assess Work Within OPEC+
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 09:31 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani gave, during their phone talk, a positive assessment of the work within the framework of OPEC+, which makes it possible to ensure the stability of the global oil market, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"Both sides gave a positive assessment of the joint work with the participation of Russia and Iraq within the framework of OPEC+, which makes it possible to ensure the stability of the global oil market," the statement says.