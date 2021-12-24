Putin, Israeli President Discuss Preserving Truth About World War II Over Phone- Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli President Isaac Herzog have discussed the common task of preserving the historical truth about the Second World War and countering attempts to revise its results during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday

"Putin had a telephone conversation with .

.. Herzog. The presidents exchanged congratulations on the coming New Year and also discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation, primarily in the humanitarian sphere. Particular attention was paid to the common task of preserving the historical truth about World War II, countering attempts to revise its results," the Kremlin said in a statement.�