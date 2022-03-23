UrduPoint.com

Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Discuss Situation In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Naftali Bennett shared his assessments of the situation around Ukraine, taking into account his contacts with the leaders of a number of foreign states, and expressed some ideas regarding the ongoing negotiation process between Russian and Ukrainian representatives," the Kremlin said.

Putin also offered condolences to Bennett "in connection with yesterday's terrorist attack in Israel."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Israel Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Rally holds to mark Pakistan Day

Rally holds to mark Pakistan Day

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day celebrated in North Waziristan

Pakistan Day celebrated in North Waziristan

22 minutes ago
 Students urged to follow principles of Quaid-e-Aza ..

Students urged to follow principles of Quaid-e-Azam to regain past glory

22 minutes ago
 Hanan, Farman, Mahatir enter Junior National Tenni ..

Hanan, Farman, Mahatir enter Junior National Tennis semis

22 minutes ago
 EU Source Not Ruling Out Leaders Discussing Paying ..

EU Source Not Ruling Out Leaders Discussing Paying for Russian Gas in Rubles at ..

22 minutes ago
 Austrian OMV to Continue Paying for Russian Gas in ..

Austrian OMV to Continue Paying for Russian Gas in Euros - Head of Company

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>