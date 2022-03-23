Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Naftali Bennett shared his assessments of the situation around Ukraine, taking into account his contacts with the leaders of a number of foreign states, and expressed some ideas regarding the ongoing negotiation process between Russian and Ukrainian representatives," the Kremlin said.

Putin also offered condolences to Bennett "in connection with yesterday's terrorist attack in Israel."