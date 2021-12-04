Putin Issues Commendation to Staff Members of Rossiya Segodnya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Friday the issuance of a commendation for staff members of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency for their great contribution to socially significant events.

The order was published on the official internet portal of legal information.

The Russian leader expressed his particular appreciation to the first Deputy Director of the Main Directorate of Information, Svetlana Karazhas, as well as three other leading specialists of the news agency.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the country's flagship media group, which includes such brands as RIA Novosti and Sputnik.