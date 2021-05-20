Putin Issues Order on Voluntary Evacuation of Russian Citizens From Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order to evacuate Russian and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) citizens from the Gaza Strip at their request, the document was published on the official legal information portal.

"In light of the sharp deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip resulting from the military operation by the armed forces of the State of Israel, evacuation of Russian Federation's and CIS member states' citizens who are inside the Gaza Strip, should be considered if they express such a desire," the document read.

Putin tasked the foreign ministry, the emergencies ministry and the foreign intelligence service with determining the deadline and format of citizens evacuation, taking into consideration the developments in the Gaza Strip.