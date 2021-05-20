UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Issues Order On Voluntary Evacuation Of Russian Citizens From Gaza Strip

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Putin Issues Order on Voluntary Evacuation of Russian Citizens From Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order to evacuate Russian and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) citizens from the Gaza Strip at their request, the document was published on the official legal information portal.

"In light of the sharp deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip resulting from the military operation by the armed forces of the State of Israel, evacuation of Russian Federation's and CIS member states' citizens who are inside the Gaza Strip, should be considered if they express such a desire," the document read.

Putin tasked the foreign ministry, the emergencies ministry and the foreign intelligence service with determining the deadline and format of citizens evacuation, taking into consideration the developments in the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Israel Russia Gaza Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 1,374 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted ..

17 minutes ago

Webinar held at Islamia University to mark Palesti ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt to hold debate competitions to mark 70th a ..

4 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted to death after touching with ..

5 minutes ago

UN rights council to hold special session on Israe ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.