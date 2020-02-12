Putin, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Over Phone Situation in Libya - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have discussed the situation in Libya over phone, and the Russian leader has expressed interest in continuing cooperation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have discussed the situation in Libya over phone, and the Russian leader has expressed interest in continuing cooperation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"At the initiative of the Italian side, a phone conversation has been held between Putin and Conte," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Conte have exchanged opinions on the situation in Libya, including in the context of implementation of the decisions made at the international conference, which Berlin hosted on January 19.

Putin has stressed the importance of coordinating all the aspects of the peace process, currently crafted by the United Nations Security Council, with the warring parties in the North African country.

"Interest has been voiced in continuing cooperation aimed at achieving long-term normalization in Libya. They have also touched upon some aspects of the Russian-Italian cooperation. They have agreed to continue contacts at different levels," the Kremlin went on to say.