UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Over Phone Situation In Libya - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Putin, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Over Phone Situation in Libya - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have discussed the situation in Libya over phone, and the Russian leader has expressed interest in continuing cooperation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have discussed the situation in Libya over phone, and the Russian leader has expressed interest in continuing cooperation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"At the initiative of the Italian side, a phone conversation has been held between Putin and Conte," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Conte have exchanged opinions on the situation in Libya, including in the context of implementation of the decisions made at the international conference, which Berlin hosted on January 19.

Putin has stressed the importance of coordinating all the aspects of the peace process, currently crafted by the United Nations Security Council, with the warring parties in the North African country.

"Interest has been voiced in continuing cooperation aimed at achieving long-term normalization in Libya. They have also touched upon some aspects of the Russian-Italian cooperation. They have agreed to continue contacts at different levels," the Kremlin went on to say.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Russia Berlin Vladimir Putin Libya January All

Recent Stories

PM sensitizes public to think beyond govt jobs

46 minutes ago

US stands by NATO ally Turkey

2 minutes ago

National Assembly strategic plan to improve proces ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Refuses to Comment on Conviction of 'Netwo ..

2 minutes ago

MEPs back tough EU negotiating stance with UK

2 minutes ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Business Dis ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.