Putin, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Situation On EU-Belarus Border - Kremlin

Putin, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Situation on EU-Belarus Border - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed the situation on the borders of Belarus with EU countries, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed the situation on the borders of Belarus with EU countries, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The situation on the borders of Belarus with the EU countries was discussed in detail. The president of Russia, in particular, drew attention to Poland's systematic violations of international obligations to protect the rights of refugees, the facts of cruel treatment of migrants by Polish border guards," the statement says.

Putin and Draghi noted the expediency of establishing cooperation between the EU and Minsk to resolve the migration crisis, the Kremlin said.

"Both sides noted the expediency of establishing in practice the interaction of the European Union with Minsk for an early settlement of the crisis in accordance with the norms of humanitarian law, which was discussed during the recent phone contacts of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with the acting Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel," it said.

More Stories From World

