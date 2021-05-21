Putin, Japarov to Discuss May 24 Strengthening Stability at Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, will discuss on May 24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi integration throughout Eurasia and ways to strengthen stability at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, will discuss on May 24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi integration throughout Eurasia and ways to strengthen stability at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the Kremlin said.

"On May 24, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations with Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Japarov in Sochi. They plan to discuss further development of the Russian-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and dialogue, cooperation within integrative unions in Eurasia, and also to exchange opinions on the pressing regional problems, including strengthening stability at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.