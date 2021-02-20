Putin, Japarov to Discuss Russian-Kyrgyz Cooperation February 24 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, on February 24 to discuss cooperation and integration, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, on February 24 to discuss cooperation and integration, the Kremlin said.

"On February 24, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations in Moscow with the president of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan,� Sadyr Japarov, who will be paying a visit to Russia.

There are plans to discuss the current state and the prospects of further development of the Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, cultural and humanitarian sector, and also to address pressing issues related to cooperation within integrative organizations in Eurasia," the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.