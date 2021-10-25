UrduPoint.com

Putin, Johnson Discuss Climate, Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, discussed climate issues, Afghanistan and bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson," the statement says.

Putin briefed Johnson on the outcome of the "expanded troika" consultations on Afghanistan held in Moscow last week, the Kremlin said.

"When discussing the situation in Afghanistan, Vladimir Putin told about the results of the expanded troika consultations and meetings held in the Russian capital last week in the framework of the Moscow format," it said.

Putin also detailed to Johnson Russia's approach to resolving the internal Ukrainian conflict with the unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements.

The leaders also spoke in favor of maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, which is an important factor in ensuring the safety and maintenance of the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's adherence to international climate commitments and to consistently reducing its carbon footprint, the Kremlin said.

"Boris Johnson welcomed Russia's plans to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2060," it said.

Putin noted that the Russian delegation sent to Glasgow will contribute to the successful work of such an important international forum.

