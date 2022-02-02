UrduPoint.com

Putin, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Security Guarantees - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 11:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the crisis in Ukraine and Moscow's proposals on security guarantees during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"A fairly detailed exchange of views was held in the context of the intra-Ukrainian crisis and the situation to ensure long-term legally fixed security guarantees for Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the conversation, Putin told Johnson that NATO is not ready to "adequately respond to legitimate Russian concerns," the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian leader also said Ukraine sabotages the Minsk agreements.

NATO Prime Minister Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin United Kingdom

More Stories From World

