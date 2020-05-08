UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:02 PM

Putin, Johnson Exchange Congratulations on 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, the Kremlin said Friday.

Putin told Johnson that Russia remembered the heroism of the UK Navy servicemen who helped the Soviet Army and manufacturing to receive the much-needed supplies and weapons.

"Boris Johnson, in turn, expressed gratitude, on behalf of the people in the UK, for the decisive contribution of the USSR and its soldiers to the victory over the common enemy," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders expressed readiness to improve dialogue and interaction on Russian-UK ties and to help solve international issues.

"It was said that the military alliance of the past reminds of the importance of consolidating efforts to counter current challenges and threats, one of which is the coronavirus pandemic," the Kremlin said.

