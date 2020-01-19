UrduPoint.com
Putin, Johnson Greet Each Other On Sidelines Of Berlin Conference On Libya

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 08:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has greeted each other on the sidelines of the international conference on Libyan settlement in Berlin.

They exchanged welcome words shortly before a conference group photo was taken.

In addition, Putin exchanged greetings with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The German capital is hosting an international summit to find solutions to the longstanding conflict in the North African country.

