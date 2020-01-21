UrduPoint.com
Putin-Johnson Meeting In Berlin Was Brief, Constructive - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:45 PM

The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Berlin was brief, constructive and had "elements of reconciliatory spirit," presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Berlin was brief, constructive and had "elements of reconciliatory spirit," presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The two leaders met on Sunday on the sidelines of a conference on Libyan peace.

"In general, the meeting was rather brief but at the same time, rather constructive and with elements of reconciliatory spirit. At least, the essence of the meeting is clearly different from the Downing Street's account of what happened," Peskov said, when asked about the meeting.

