Putin-Johnson Meeting Not On Agenda, Yet Potentially Possible - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 59 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not on the agenda, but it is potentially possible if London is ready to work on improving bilateral ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

On Friday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the summit was possible if Moscow ceased "malign activity" against London and its allies.

"No, such a meeting is not being prepared, but it is potentially possible. It is possible if London's political will to fix our bilateral relations prevails," Peskov said in an interview with the Govorit Moskva radio station.

More Stories From World

