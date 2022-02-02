Putin, Johnson to Have Phone Conversation Tonight - Kremlin Aide Ushakov

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 07:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take place tonight, two key topics to be discussed are the Ukrainian settlement and security guarantees, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"A phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Johnson is scheduled for this evening," Ushakov told reporters.

"The leaders will once again go over the key issues on the European agenda. This is an intra-Ukrainian settlement, taking into account Johnson's visit to Kiev yesterday. And, of course, there will also be a discussion of our comprehensive proposals to provide long-term guarantees for Russia's security," he added.

Also, the leaders "will touch upon some issues of bilateral cooperation, which is now at a very, very low level," Ushakov added.

