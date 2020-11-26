UrduPoint.com
Putin Joins Online Launch Ceremony For Covid Vaccine Production Center In Bratsk

Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:33 PM

Putin Joins Online Launch Ceremony for Covid Vaccine Production Center in Bratsk

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday joined remotely a launch ceremony for the pharmaceutical production center in the Siberian town of Bratsk, which is set to start manufacturing coronavirus vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday joined remotely a launch ceremony for the pharmaceutical production center in the Siberian town of Bratsk, which is set to start manufacturing coronavirus vaccines.

"Glad to see you, and for a good cause, too. Because today, one of the facilities of the company Pharmasintez opens a new advanced manufacturing center that will produce materials for medicines � at Bratskkhimsintez, where you currently are, in Irkutsk region," Putin said.

