Putin: Joint G20 Research Could Help Develop COVID-19 Vaccines Faster

Joint G20 research could help develop coronavirus vaccines and medications faster, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a G20 summit on the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Joint G20 research could help develop coronavirus vaccines and medications faster, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a G20 summit on the coronavirus.

"Joint research of our countries could speed up the development of vaccines and medications," Putin said, according to the transcript of his speech published by the Kremlin.

The president remarked that the COVID-10 crisis would impact the global development, possibly for a long time.

"So, we definitely cannot afford to act in "every man for himself' fashion," Putin said at a summit held via a teleconference.

