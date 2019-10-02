UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Jokes About Possibility Of Russia's Meddling In Future US Elections: 'Highly Likely'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:21 PM

Putin Jokes About Possibility of Russia's Meddling in Future US Elections: 'Highly Likely'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked about the possibility of Russia's interference in future US elections, said jokingly: "Highly likely."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked about the possibility of Russia's interference in future US elections, said jokingly: "Highly likely."

"Highly likely, we have already heard that. He [US Special Counsel Robert Mueller] did not find any evidence of our collusion with [US President Donald] Trump earlier, but expressed fears that we could do this in the future.

It is funny, or it would be funny if it was not so sad. Because everything we see now in the US domestic political sphere violates Russian-American relations," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

"I am convinced it is to the detriment of the United States itself," he said, commenting on the statement that Mueller did not find evidence of a collusion between Russia and Trump but suggested that Russia could meddle in future elections in the United States in 2020.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Vladimir Putin United States 2020 Sad

Recent Stories

Limited tickets for Lahore T20 Is remaining

5 minutes ago

President of Pakistan hails OICCI members’ contr ..

12 minutes ago

&#039;Qelada&#039; project for People of Determina ..

26 minutes ago

OPPO to Bring Quad CamerasTo Pakistan With The Ren ..

26 minutes ago

It Industry To Quote Prices In USD To Overcome Cur ..

38 minutes ago

Putin Says No Evidence Provided to Blame Iran For ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.