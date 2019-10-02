Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked about the possibility of Russia's interference in future US elections, said jokingly: "Highly likely."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin , when asked about the possibility of Russia 's interference in future US elections, said jokingly: "Highly likely."

"Highly likely, we have already heard that. He [US Special Counsel Robert Mueller] did not find any evidence of our collusion with [US President Donald] Trump earlier, but expressed fears that we could do this in the future.

It is funny, or it would be funny if it was not so sad. Because everything we see now in the US domestic political sphere violates Russian-American relations," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

"I am convinced it is to the detriment of the United States itself," he said, commenting on the statement that Mueller did not find evidence of a collusion between Russia and Trump but suggested that Russia could meddle in future elections in the United States in 2020.