Putin Jokes RT Might Bring Russia Accusations Of Meddling In US Elections Again

Sat 12th October 2019 | 07:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin joked during an interview on Saturday that any mention by the RT broadcaster of the possibility for incumbent US President Donald Trump to get re-elected next year risks being interpreted as Russia's attempt to meddle in the election process.

"Because of you and the like, Russia will be blamed for meddling in the elections, because you now admitted that [US President Donald] Trump might get re-elected. They will say, okay, this is already an element of meddling from the Russia's part into the election campaign," Putin said during an interview to Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia и RT Arabic broadcasters after asking one of the journalists to confirm whether he was representing RT.

The RT broadcaster has faced severe criticism in the West over the past several years for allegedly delivering impartial coverage of news. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing RT and Sputnik as major threats. A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in other countries' affairs, albeit without giving any proof.

Most recently, the UK Foreign Office has refused accreditation to RT and Sputnik journalists at a conference, which was scheduled to take place from July 10-11, over their "active role in spreading disinformation," albeit without specifying any particular instances of this.

