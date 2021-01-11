UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Karabakh Foes Discuss 'next Steps' In Peace Process

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:33 PM

Putin, Karabakh foes discuss 'next steps' in peace process

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday as he urged the arch-enemies to negotiate further steps in a peace agreement that ended weeks of deadly fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region

Moscow, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ):Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday as he urged the arch-enemies to negotiate further steps in a peace agreement that ended weeks of deadly fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The rare trilateral Kremlin talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev were the leaders' first post-war meeting to discuss the implementation of agreements signed last November to end six weeks of fighting over the ethnic Armenian enclave.

"Trilateral agreements are being progressively implemented," Putin said.

"We are convinced that this creates necessary conditions for the long-term and full-fledged settlement of a decades-old conflict on the basis of justice, in the interests of both the Armenian and Azeri peoples." Putin thanked the two leaders for their cooperation with Russia's mediation efforts aimed at "stopping the bloodshed, stabilising the situation and achieving a sustainable ceasefire".

The Kremlin chief also said it was time to discuss "next steps" including the work of Russian peacekeepers stationed in Karabakh, demarcation lines and humanitarian issues.

Clashes over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in late September last year, reigniting the conflict over the territory controlled by Armenia-backed separatists.

More than 6,000 people were killed in the war before the peace agreement that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades to its longstanding rival.

Moscow deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeeping troops to the region as part of the peace deal.

Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence from Baku following a war in the 1990s but its autonomy has not been recognised internationally, not even by Armenia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Baku Armenia Vladimir Putin Independence Azerbaijan September November From Agreement

Recent Stories

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

21 minutes ago

Entrepreneurs in Ukraine's Ternopil Protest Agains ..

16 minutes ago

Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Tuesday ..

16 minutes ago

France puts 98-yr-old on trial in long-running gra ..

16 minutes ago

Southern England readies temporary mortuaries due ..

26 minutes ago

SSP constitutes special team to supervise police a ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.