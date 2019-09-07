UrduPoint.com
Putin, Kazakh Ex-Leader Nazarbayev Discuss Bilateral Relations - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 10:47 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan's former President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting on Saturday and discussed the relations between the two countries, as well as regional and international issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan's former President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting on Saturday and discussed the relations between the two countries, as well as regional and international issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Putin and Nazarbayev took part in the Moscow City Day celebrations.

"Vladimir Putin and Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is in Moscow, continued their communication. They held a meeting in the Kremlin and discussed issues of the Russian-Kazakh partnership, as well as relevant regional and international issues," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the Russian president and the first president of Kazakhstan continued their conversation during a working dinner.

