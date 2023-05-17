Putin, Kazakh President Confirm Intention to Strengthen Relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Wednesday confirmed intention to further strengthen Russian-Kazakh allied relations during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said.

"During a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his 70th birthday. Mutual intention to further strengthen Russian-Kazakh allied relations, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas was confirmed," the Kremlin said in a statement.