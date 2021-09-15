Putin, Kazakh President Discuss Afghanistan, COVID-19 Response - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the COVID-19 response during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the COVID-19 response during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In connection with the upcoming events in Dushanbe within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Afghanistan-related issues were discussed in detail," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also discussed bilateral relations, including cooperation in the COVID-19 response, and agreed on further contacts, the Kremlin added.