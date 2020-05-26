UrduPoint.com
Putin, Kazakh President Discuss COVID-19 Response, Bilateral Cooperation - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to discuss coronavirus response and bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"A phone conversation was held between Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh Republic President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They discussed the situation around the coronavirus pandemic and further steps of the fight against the spreading of this infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Tokayev have also touched upon bilateral ties and cooperation within Eurasian integrative structures, the Kremlin added.

