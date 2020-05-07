Putin, Kazakh President Discuss Measures to Combat Coronavirus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed measures to combat the coronavirus, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed measures to combat the coronavirus, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

"The measures taken in Russia and Kazakhstan to combat the coronavirus epidemic and its consequences were discussed.

The importance of further close coordination of actions in this area was noted. It was agreed to continue contacts," the statement says.

The two leaders also exchanged congratulations on the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Kremlin added.