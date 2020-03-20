UrduPoint.com
Putin, Kazakh President Discuss Steps To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 Via Phone - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

Putin, Kazakh President Discuss Steps to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 via Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, have discussed, in a phone conversation, steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and have agreed to boost cooperation on fighting the pandemic, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, have discussed, in a phone conversation, steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and have agreed to boost cooperation on fighting the pandemic, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"They have discussed the steps that Russia and Kazakhstan are taking to prevent the spread of the coronavorus infection. They have agreed to boost cooperation on fighting the pandemic and to maintain close coordination while solving problems, which the citizens of both countries face due to the implemented restricting measures," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The talks were held at Kazakh side's initiative, according to the Kremlin.

