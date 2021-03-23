UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Kazakh President Hold Talks On Expanding Trade, Economic Cooperation - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Putin, Kazakh President Hold Talks on Expanding Trade, Economic Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation, as well as stepping up efforts on the COVID-19 response, the Kremlin said.

"At the initiative of the Kazakh side, a phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Taking into account the talks between the heads of the governments of Russia and Kazakhstan held in Moscow on March 22, a number of topical topics on the bilateral agenda were discussed with an emphasis on further expanding cooperation in trade and economic sphere," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and the use of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Kazakhstan.

"Particular attention was paid to building up efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Kazakhstan," the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Islan ..

10 minutes ago

Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

22 minutes ago

EZDubai attracts UDA Express to expand its presenc ..

25 minutes ago

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

49 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

49 minutes ago

103,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.