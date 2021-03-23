Putin, Kazakh President Hold Talks on Expanding Trade, Economic Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation, as well as stepping up efforts on the COVID-19 response, the Kremlin said.

"At the initiative of the Kazakh side, a phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Taking into account the talks between the heads of the governments of Russia and Kazakhstan held in Moscow on March 22, a number of topical topics on the bilateral agenda were discussed with an emphasis on further expanding cooperation in trade and economic sphere," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and the use of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Kazakhstan.

"Particular attention was paid to building up efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Kazakhstan," the Kremlin added.