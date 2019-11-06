UrduPoint.com
Putin, Kazakh President To Hold Meeting At Interregional Cooperation Forum - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:41 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a separate meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Russia's Siberian city of Omsk, and the leaders will discuss bilateral and international problematic, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a separate meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Russia's Siberian city of Omsk, and the leaders will discuss bilateral and international problematic, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Tokayev's press service said on Tuesday that the Kazakh president expected to hold a meeting with Putin at the forum.

"The XVI Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will take part, will be held on November 7 in Omsk ... The presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan will discuss pressing matters of the bilateral and international agenda at a separate meeting," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The forum will focus on "hot topics on the development of cross-border cooperation," the Kremlin added. Heads of ministries, agencies and some of Russia's and Kazakhstan's constituent entities will take part in the event, as well as representatives of the countries' business circles.

An exhibition dedicated to high technologies and a meeting of the Russian-Kazakh business council will be held within the event, as well as the first forum of youth leaders. A range of intergovernmental, regional and commercial documents will be signed.

