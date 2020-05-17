UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Kazakh President Tokayev Discuss Bilateral Relations In Telephone Call - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

Putin, Kazakh President Tokayev Discuss Bilateral Relations in Telephone Call - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed issues on the bilateral agenda in a Sunday phone call, timed to the latter's birthday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly wished happy birthday to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. [They] touched upon topical issues on the bilateral agenda," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin also published a congratulatory telegram sent to Nur-Sultan for Tokayev's birthday.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan Sunday

Recent Stories

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

14 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.