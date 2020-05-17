Putin, Kazakh President Tokayev Discuss Bilateral Relations in Telephone Call - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed issues on the bilateral agenda in a Sunday phone call, timed to the latter's birthday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly wished happy birthday to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. [They] touched upon topical issues on the bilateral agenda," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin also published a congratulatory telegram sent to Nur-Sultan for Tokayev's birthday.