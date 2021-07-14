UrduPoint.com
Putin, Kerry Discuss Climate Issues - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:32 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy John Kerry discussed climate issues during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

"President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with the US President's Special Envoy for Climate Issues John Kerry. John Kerry, who is in Moscow on a working visit, informed about the meetings with Russian colleagues, during which various aspects of the international climate agenda were discussed," the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Kerry agreed that the climate issue is "one of the areas in which Russia and the United States have common interests and similar approaches.

"Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia attaches great importance to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, and advocates a depoliticized and professional dialogue in this area ... In the context of Russia's current chairmanship of the Arctic Council, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for bilateral environmental cooperation in the Arctic," the Kremlin added.

