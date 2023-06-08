UrduPoint.com

Putin, Kherson Region Official Discuss Situation In Region After Sabotage At Kakhovka HPP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone with Vladimir Saldo, the acting head of the Russia-controlled part of the Kherson region, the situation in the region after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

The upper part of the Kakhovka HPP on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not completely destroyed, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water into cities downstream.

Moscow and Kiev have traded blame for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have begun evacuating the population.

"President Putin spoke by phone with the acting head of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo. The head of the region informed the head of state about the situation in the region after the collapse of the Kakhovka HPP as a result of sabotage," Peskov said.

Putin also instructed to determine all the needs of the Kherson region after the sabotage at the plant, the spokesman added.�

