Putin: Khodorkovsky Indirectly Admitted Guilt In His Letter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Putin: Khodorkovsky Indirectly Admitted Guilt in His Letter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who was found guilty in 2005 over fraud and tax evasion, among other counts, admitted guilt indirectly in his letter, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"He admitted [guilt] indirectly, he indirectly admitted it all in his letter to me and he asked me to release him before his sentence was to end because his mother was very sick and dying. I did it and pardoned him so that he could be with his mother," Putin said.

Khodorkovsky was sentenced to nine years in prison and pardoned in December 2013.

More Stories From World

