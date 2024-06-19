Putin, Kim attend ceremony in Pyongyang: Russian media

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a major ceremony in Pyongyang's main square Wednesday, Russian agencies reported, kicking off a summit.

"The motorcade of the Russian President, led by the Aurus (limousine), where Putin was, drove up to Kim Il Sung Square," Interfax reported, with Kim then greeting Putin ahead of talks at the Kumsusan State Guest House, according to RIA Novosti.

Putin arrived in Pyongyang early Wednesday morning, his first visit to North Korea in 24 years.

He and Kim are widely expected to discuss building military ties during their talks on Wednesday.