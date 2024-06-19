Open Menu

Putin, Kim Attend Ceremony In Pyongyang: Russian Media

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Putin, Kim attend ceremony in Pyongyang: Russian media

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a major ceremony in Pyongyang's main square Wednesday, Russian agencies reported, kicking off a summit.

"The motorcade of the Russian President, led by the Aurus (limousine), where Putin was, drove up to Kim Il Sung Square," Interfax reported, with Kim then greeting Putin ahead of talks at the Kumsusan State Guest House, according to RIA Novosti.

Putin arrived in Pyongyang early Wednesday morning, his first visit to North Korea in 24 years.

He and Kim are widely expected to discuss building military ties during their talks on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Pyongyang Vladimir Putin North Korea Kim Jong

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

2 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

3 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

3 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

3 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

3 days ago

More Stories From World