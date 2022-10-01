Putin, King of Bahrain Discuss by Phone Bilateral Cooperation, SCO, Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"At the initiative of the Bahraini side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. Topical issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed. Mutual disposition was expressed for the further development of Russian-Bahraini relations in a traditionally friendly, mutually beneficial and constructive manner," the statement says.

Putin briefed the King of Bahrain about the signing of agreements on the admission of four regions into Russia, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin informed about the signing of agreements on the admission of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation, which took place today," it said.

In addition, Putin noted in a conversation that Moscow was ready to resume the negotiation process, if Kiev was interested.

The leaders also discussed interaction within the SCO in the light of the initiated procedure for Bahrain to obtain the status of a dialogue partner of the SCO.

"The closeness of the approaches of the two countries on key aspects of the situation in the region of the middle East and North Africa was stated. Cooperation will also be established through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the light of the procedure launched at the recent summit in Samarkand for Bahrain to obtain the status of a dialogue partner of the SCO," the statement says.

In addition, Putin confirmed the earlier invitation to the King to pay a visit to Russia.