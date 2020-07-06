Putin, King of Bahrain Discuss Syrian Crisis, COVID-19 Response, Cooperation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed Syria's political settlement, the COVID-19 response and bilateral cooperation during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Bahraini side.

"The issue of a political settlement of the Syrian crisis was discussed, including the outcome of the recent video conference of the heads of the Astana guarantor states," the Kremlin said.

The leaders also talked about the "pressing issues of bilateral cooperation" and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated Putin on the successful vote on amendments to the national constitution and on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.