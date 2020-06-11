Putin, King of Jordan Discuss by Phone Situation in Syria, Libya - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed the situation in Syria, Libya and middle East settlement during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

"The leaders exchanged views on relevant topics of the regional agenda, in particular, the situation in Syria, Libya and the Middle East settlement. It was agreed to continue contacts at various levels," the statement says.

Putin and Abdullah II also discussed measures taken to combat the coronavirus epidemic and noted the importance of consolidating the efforts of the international community to overcome the effects of the pandemic. They also expressed willingness to participate in such work jointly.