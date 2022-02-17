UrduPoint.com

Putin, Kishida Discuss Security Guarantees, Ukraine - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida about the work on security guarantees and Moscow's stance on the Ukraine crisis during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said

"In connection with the interest shown by the prime minister of Japan, the president of Russia informed in detail about the ongoing work with the United States and its NATO allies to promote the initiative to develop long-term legal guarantees for the security of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also informed Kishida about Russia's approach to the conflict settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin added.

The sides also discussed bilateral relations.

